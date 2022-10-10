ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Purchased by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,936,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

HACK stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.75. 722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,198. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $42.95 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.21.

