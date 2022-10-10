Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.00.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY opened at $110.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.76 and a 200-day moving average of $98.69. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.81. Etsy has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $307.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total transaction of $2,305,801.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,866,859.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,118 shares of company stock valued at $15,296,048. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 22.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

