Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at DA Davidson

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $77.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.35. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $149.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.99.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $843.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.01 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

