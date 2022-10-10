Evanesco Network (EVA) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Evanesco Network (EVA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, Evanesco Network has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Evanesco Network has a total market cap of $208,458.00 and approximately $58,954.00 worth of Evanesco Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evanesco Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Evanesco Network

Evanesco Network’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2021. Evanesco Network’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Evanesco Network’s official website is www.evanesco.org. Evanesco Network’s official Twitter account is @evanescoio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evanesco Network’s official message board is evanesco-networks.medium.com.

Evanesco Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evanesco Network (EVA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Evanesco Network has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Evanesco Network is 0.00102013 USD and is down -4.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $73,085.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.evanesco.org.”

