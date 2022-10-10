Excelerate Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:EE) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on October 10th

Excelerate Energy’s (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, October 10th. Excelerate Energy had issued 16,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 13th. The total size of the offering was $384,000,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

EE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 31.50.

EE stock opened at 24.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of 29.14. Excelerate Energy has a 52 week low of 18.31 and a 52 week high of 30.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth about $94,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth about $258,000. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

