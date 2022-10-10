F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $141.49

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $141.49 and last traded at $141.60, with a volume of 3040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America cut shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.38.

F5 Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.42.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $28,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $337,550.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $28,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,722 shares of company stock valued at $962,202. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in F5 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,818 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in F5 by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in F5 by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in F5 by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in F5 by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,971 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

