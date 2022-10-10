Fanadise Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $139,400.00 (FAN)

Fanadise (FAN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Fanadise has a total market cap of $139,400.00 and approximately $12,545.00 worth of Fanadise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fanadise has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Fanadise token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010247 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Fanadise Token Profile

Fanadise was first traded on July 29th, 2021. Fanadise’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 996,541,379 tokens. The official website for Fanadise is fanadise.com. Fanadise’s official message board is fanadise.medium.com. Fanadise’s official Twitter account is @fanadisenft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fanadise (FAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fanadise has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fanadise is 0.00012891 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,030.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fanadise.com.”

