Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $45.85 on Monday. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,058 shares of company stock valued at $289,435 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Fastenal by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977,181 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.