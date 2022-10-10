Feisty Doge NFT (NFD) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Feisty Doge NFT (NFD) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Feisty Doge NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Feisty Doge NFT has traded down 18% against the US dollar. Feisty Doge NFT has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $24,932.00 worth of Feisty Doge NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Feisty Doge NFT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Feisty Doge NFT Profile

Feisty Doge NFT’s genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Feisty Doge NFT’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Feisty Doge NFT is fractional.art/vaults/0xdfdb7f72c1f195c5951a234e8db9806eb0635346. Feisty Doge NFT’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Feisty Doge NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “Feisty Doge NFT (NFD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Feisty Doge NFT has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Feisty Doge NFT is 0.00003059 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $11,180.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fractional.art/vaults/0xDFDb7f72c1F195C5951a234e8DB9806EB0635346.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feisty Doge NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feisty Doge NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feisty Doge NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feisty Doge NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feisty Doge NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.