Financial Review: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) & CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) and CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KeyCorp and CBB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KeyCorp $7.56 billion 1.98 $2.63 billion $2.28 7.03 CBB Bancorp $83.85 million 1.41 $27.53 million $2.94 3.79

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than CBB Bancorp. CBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KeyCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

KeyCorp has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for KeyCorp and CBB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KeyCorp 2 8 6 0 2.25 CBB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

KeyCorp currently has a consensus target price of $22.93, suggesting a potential upside of 43.07%. Given KeyCorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than CBB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares KeyCorp and CBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KeyCorp 28.53% 15.01% 1.15% CBB Bancorp 33.84% N/A N/A

Dividends

KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. CBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. KeyCorp pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CBB Bancorp pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. KeyCorp has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. KeyCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.6% of KeyCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of KeyCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KeyCorp beats CBB Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It also provides a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology loans for middle market clients. In addition, the company offers community development financing, securities underwriting, brokerage, and investment banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of approximately 999 branches and 1,317 ATMs in 15 states, as well as additional offices, online and mobile banking capabilities, and a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About CBB Bancorp

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, and mobile and online banking services, as well as title and escrow services. In addition, it engages in investing activities; and offers trade finance services, including commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, and documentary collection services. The company offers its services through 9 full-service branches and 1 limited-service branch in Southern California, Dallas, Texas and Honolulu, and Hawaii; and 5 loan production offices in the states of Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington. CBB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

