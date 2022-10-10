First Au Limited (ASX:FAU) Insider Purchases A$28,901.26 in Stock

First Au Limited (ASX:FAU – Get Rating) insider Bryan Frost purchased 5,780,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$28,901.26 ($20,210.67).

First Au Limited explores for gold and base metals in Western Australia's Goldfields and Pilbara. It holds 100% interests in the Gimlet gold project located to the north west of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; the Victoria Gold project; and the Mabel Creek project. The company was formerly known as Public Holdings (Australia) Limited and changed its name to First Au Limited in June 2018.

