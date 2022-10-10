First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $43.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.33.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average of $37.63. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.64.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.04). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,728,000 after purchasing an additional 21,431 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,694,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 377,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,898,000 after buying an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 135,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 24,022 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 117,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

