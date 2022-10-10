FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Gap Down to $130.66

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $130.66, but opened at $122.69. FirstService shares last traded at $122.69, with a volume of 14 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.25.

FirstService Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.91 and a 200-day moving average of $127.46.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $930.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.84 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 3.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 4.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.2% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

