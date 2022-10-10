Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.93

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.93 and last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 9227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Fiverr International Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Institutional Trading of Fiverr International

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $85.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.71 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

See Also

