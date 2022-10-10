Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.93

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.93 and last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 9227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.17.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.
Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.
