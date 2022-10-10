Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Now Covered by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

PDYPY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £128 ($154.66) to £136 ($164.33) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £156 ($188.50) to £158 ($190.91) in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138.20 ($166.99) to £135 ($163.12) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Flutter Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14,175.00.

Shares of PDYPY opened at $57.19 on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $43.71 and a 12-month high of $101.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.61 and its 200-day moving average is $55.13.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

