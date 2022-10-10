Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Has $211,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 16.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Amgen by 40.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 905.2% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 2.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 11.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.64.

Insider Activity

Amgen Price Performance

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.72. 71,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a market cap of $124.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.22.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

