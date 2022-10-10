Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,622 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,575,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,366,000 after purchasing an additional 281,195 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236,645 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,901 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,039,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,121,000 after buying an additional 360,056 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,617,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,840,000 after buying an additional 483,486 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,885,996 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

