Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,583 Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at about $90,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.85. 833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,183. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.92. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $110.63.

