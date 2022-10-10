Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Sells 25,491 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,491 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 177.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 340.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.68. The stock had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,501. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $89.15 and a 12-month high of $130.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.79.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

