Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Sells 63,773 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,773 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up about 2.6% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.82. 42,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,763. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $43.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

