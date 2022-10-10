Fortune 45 LLC Has $213,000 Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Fortune 45 LLC cut its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,103,000 after acquiring an additional 215,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,090,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,165,000 after acquiring an additional 60,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,956,000 after acquiring an additional 80,486 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 973,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,295,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 754,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PRF stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $141.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,013. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $176.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.71 and its 200 day moving average is $157.28.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.