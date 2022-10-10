Fortune 45 LLC Has $5.09 Million Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 156.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,441 shares during the period. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust comprises 5.8% of Fortune 45 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,757,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA GSG traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $22.72. 17,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,517. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.