Fortune 45 LLC Has $753,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Fortune 45 LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,791 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Fortune 45 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPIB. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 331,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 150,091 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,847,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.8% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,086,250.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPIB traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.12. 25,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,701,251. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $36.52.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.