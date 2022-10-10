Fortune 45 LLC Trims Position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Fortune 45 LLC lessened its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Fortune 45 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fortune 45 LLC owned 0.22% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 56,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.11. 290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,558. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $55.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.03.

