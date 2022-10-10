Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Position Increased by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,300 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 1.3% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

NYSE FCX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 487,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,063,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.13. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

