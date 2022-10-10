Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.52 and last traded at $12.52. 16,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,629,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Freshworks from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Freshworks to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Freshworks from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.23.

Freshworks Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 68.69%. The company had revenue of $121.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, CMO Stacey Epstein sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $237,491.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,692.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Stacey Epstein sold 16,300 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $237,491.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,692.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $76,506.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,940 shares in the company, valued at $260,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,626,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,932,894 and have sold 25,670 shares valued at $383,850. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 57.6% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

