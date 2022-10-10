Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, October 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Future Generation Global Investment’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Antipodes Partners, Avenir Capital Pty Ltd, Cooper Investors Pty Limited, Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited, Ellerston Capital Pty Limited, Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited, Insync Funds Management Pty Limited, IronBridge Capital Management, L.P., Magellan Asset Management Limited, Manikay Partners, Morphic Asset Management Pty Limited, Neuberger Berman Australia Pty Limited, Nikko Asset Management Australia Limited, Optimal Fund Management Pty Limited, Paradice Investment Management Pty Ltd., Tribeca Investment Partners Pty Ltd., and VGI Partners Pty Limited.

