Gameswap Price Reaches $0.36 (GSWAP)

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Gameswap token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001854 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gameswap has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Gameswap has a total market cap of $4.02 million and $12,640.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gameswap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003152 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 tokens. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @gameswapdex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gameswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameswap (GSWAP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gameswap has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 11,202,090.10175164 in circulation. The last known price of Gameswap is 0.36079368 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10,405.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gameswap.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.