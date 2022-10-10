GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
GCP Applied Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.64 and a beta of 0.75. GCP Applied Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42.
GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.40 million during the quarter. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.
