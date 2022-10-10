GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.64 and a beta of 0.75. GCP Applied Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.40 million during the quarter. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GCP Applied Technologies

About GCP Applied Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.