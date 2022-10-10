General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Gap Down to $33.62

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.62, but opened at $32.35. General Motors shares last traded at $31.57, with a volume of 209,756 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.74.

General Motors Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 723,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,122 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 438,148 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 590,747 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

