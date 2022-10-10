Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,720. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $164.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

