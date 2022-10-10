Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEOS opened at $4.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $59.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.51. Geospace Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $10.27.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Geospace Technologies news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 19,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $95,682.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Geospace Technologies news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 19,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $95,682.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Owens bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,089.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,569 shares of company stock worth $139,691 over the last quarter. 4.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEOS. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 165.5% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 29,234 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $448,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 14.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 598,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 76,093 shares during the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.