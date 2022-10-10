Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Geospace Technologies Price Performance
Shares of GEOS opened at $4.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $59.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.51. Geospace Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $10.27.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Geospace Technologies news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 19,369 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $95,682.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Owens bought 8,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $990,089.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,569 shares of company stock worth $139,691 over the last quarter. 4.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies
Geospace Technologies Company Profile
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
