Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Bought by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 365,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,279 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $10,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIL. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,053,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 626,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 150,017 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 132,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

Shares of GIL stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,576. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $895.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.62 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

