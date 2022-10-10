GOAL token (GOAL) Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges

GOAL token (GOAL) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. GOAL token has a market capitalization of $34.73 million and $88,247.00 worth of GOAL token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GOAL token token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001804 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GOAL token has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003172 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069804 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10671420 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

GOAL token launched on May 31st, 2021. GOAL token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for GOAL token is footballertoken.com. The Reddit community for GOAL token is https://reddit.com/r/footballertoken. GOAL token’s official Twitter account is @footballertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. GOAL token’s official message board is goaltoken.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GOAL token (GOAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GOAL token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GOAL token is 0.35345491 USD and is down -6.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $43,652.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://footballertoken.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GOAL token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GOAL token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GOAL token using one of the exchanges listed above.

