Goldex Token Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week (GLDX)

Goldex Token (GLDX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Goldex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000770 BTC on major exchanges. Goldex Token has a total market capitalization of $198,531.87 and $12,239.00 worth of Goldex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Goldex Token has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Goldex Token Token Profile

Goldex Token (CRYPTO:GLDX) is a token. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Goldex Token’s total supply is 1,326,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Goldex Token is https://reddit.com/r/goldextoken/. Goldex Token’s official Twitter account is @goldexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldex Token is goldexco.in. The official message board for Goldex Token is medium.com/@goldexcoin.

Goldex Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldex Token (GLDX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Goldex Token has a current supply of 1,326,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Goldex Token is 0.14241358 USD and is down -5.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,514.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goldexco.in.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

