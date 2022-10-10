Got Guaranteed Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $200,496.00 (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Got Guaranteed token can now be bought for $2.03 or 0.00010569 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Got Guaranteed has a total market cap of $609.60 million and $200,496.00 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003169 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069793 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10669637 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Got Guaranteed Profile

Got Guaranteed launched on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “Got Guaranteed (GOTG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Got Guaranteed has a current supply of 1,800,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Got Guaranteed is 2.25033633 USD and is down -3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $264,616.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gotg.world/.”

