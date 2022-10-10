Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 152,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 25,068,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.
Several analysts recently issued reports on GRAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.20 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96.
Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
