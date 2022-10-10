Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Graco makes up about 2.4% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned 0.14% of Graco worth $13,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GGG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Graco by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 129,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:GGG traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $60.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,740. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.77. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $81.09.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.49 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

