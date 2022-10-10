Graviton Tops 1-Day Volume of $28,153.00 (GRAV)

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Graviton token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. Graviton has a total market cap of $15.83 million and $28,153.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graviton has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graviton alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00067045 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2021. The official message board for Graviton is www.gravitybridge.net/blog. Graviton’s official website is www.gravitybridge.net. The Reddit community for Graviton is https://reddit.com/r/gravitybridgeofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @gravity_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Graviton Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Graviton (GRAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cosmos platform. Graviton has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Graviton is 0.01689235 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,472.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gravitybridge.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.