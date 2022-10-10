Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 18 ($0.22) price target on the stock.
Greatland Gold Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of LON:GGP opened at GBX 9 ($0.11) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £411.52 million and a P/E ratio of -45.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.90. Greatland Gold has a 52-week low of GBX 7 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 25 ($0.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.21, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a current ratio of 11.76.
About Greatland Gold
