Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 18 ($0.22) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:GGP opened at GBX 9 ($0.11) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £411.52 million and a P/E ratio of -45.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.90. Greatland Gold has a 52-week low of GBX 7 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 25 ($0.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.21, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a current ratio of 11.76.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Ernest Giles project, Panorama project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

