Green Climate World (WGC) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Green Climate World (WGC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Green Climate World has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $55,781.00 worth of Green Climate World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Green Climate World has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Green Climate World token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Green Climate World Token Profile

Green Climate World was first traded on June 5th, 2021. Green Climate World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,735,989 tokens. Green Climate World’s official Twitter account is @greenclimatewrl and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Green Climate World is https://reddit.com/r/greenclimateworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Green Climate World’s official message board is greenclimateworld.medium.com. The official website for Green Climate World is greenclimate.io.

Green Climate World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Green Climate World (WGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Green Climate World has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Green Climate World is 0.3210306 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $861.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://greenclimate.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Green Climate World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Green Climate World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Green Climate World using one of the exchanges listed above.

