Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Green Dot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.26. 2,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,602. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.52%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,128,000 after acquiring an additional 349,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Green Dot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Green Dot by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after acquiring an additional 202,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Green Dot by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,842,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,641,000 after acquiring an additional 302,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after acquiring an additional 448,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

