Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.
Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.26. 2,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,602. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.01.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,128,000 after acquiring an additional 349,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Green Dot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Green Dot by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after acquiring an additional 202,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Green Dot by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,842,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,641,000 after acquiring an additional 302,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after acquiring an additional 448,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
