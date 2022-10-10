Grizzly Honey (GHNY) Price Reaches $53.70 on Exchanges

Grizzly Honey (GHNY) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, Grizzly Honey has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Grizzly Honey token can now be bought for approximately $53.70 or 0.00279140 BTC on exchanges. Grizzly Honey has a market capitalization of $33.59 million and $2.39 million worth of Grizzly Honey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grizzly Honey Token Profile

Grizzly Honey’s launch date was August 8th, 2022. Grizzly Honey’s total supply is 860,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,438 tokens. Grizzly Honey’s official website is www.grizzly.fi. Grizzly Honey’s official Twitter account is @grizzlyfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grizzly Honey is https://reddit.com/r/grizzlyfi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grizzly Honey’s official message board is medium.com/@grizzly.fi.

Buying and Selling Grizzly Honey

According to CryptoCompare, “Grizzly Honey (GHNY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Grizzly Honey has a current supply of 860,774.61 with 19,416 in circulation. The last known price of Grizzly Honey is 56.39118487 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,390,422.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grizzly.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grizzly Honey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grizzly Honey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grizzly Honey using one of the exchanges listed above.

