Guardian Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $11.71 Million (GUARD)

Guardian (GUARD) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Guardian has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. Guardian has a market capitalization of $11.71 million and $473,572.00 worth of Guardian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guardian token can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00005410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003174 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070286 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10745057 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Guardian Profile

Guardian’s genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Guardian’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,317,487 tokens. Guardian’s official website is www.wolfdencrypto.com. Guardian’s official message board is medium.com/wolf-den. Guardian’s official Twitter account is @wolfdencrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guardian

According to CryptoCompare, “Guardian (GUARD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Guardian has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Guardian is 0.90014553 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $140,467.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wolfdencrypto.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guardian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guardian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guardian using one of the exchanges listed above.

