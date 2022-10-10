H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Down to $34.66

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.66, but opened at $33.25. H World Group shares last traded at $32.77, with a volume of 6,043 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.97.

H World Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H World Group

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.18 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 12.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in H World Group by 57.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in H World Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in H World Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in H World Group by 31.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in H World Group by 60.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

