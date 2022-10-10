Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kroger by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kroger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 600,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,172,000 after buying an additional 43,527 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.92. 119,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,692,124. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

