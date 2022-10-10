Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $72.70. 9,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,229. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $89.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.90.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

