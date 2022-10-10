Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $981,000 Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 657.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 24.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.28. 7,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.16 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 18.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

