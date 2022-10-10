Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Makes New $530,000 Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,206,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575,655 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,073.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,844,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,418 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $153,628,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,072 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,990,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.61. The company had a trading volume of 159,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,569,581. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.04. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $116.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.