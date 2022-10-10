Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,148 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,298.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568,599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 361.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,772,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,656,000 after purchasing an additional 342,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,243,000 after purchasing an additional 371,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 656,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,896,000 after purchasing an additional 38,577 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,546. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.64. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.10 and a one year high of $152.65.

